Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 9:45 pm

Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Head to the Park in NYC!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner hold hands as they head to the park on Saturday night (April 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress/businesswoman kept things cool in a white baseball hat, a black windbreaker, and jeans while the 32-year-old investor looked handsome in a navy jacket and black jeans while carrying a football as they spent the afternoon together.

If you didn’t know, Josh is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. He and Karlie have been dating since 2012!

In a recent interview, Karlie said she likes keeping her relationship on the down low because she like to keep a little “mystery” about her life.

10+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out in NYC…
