Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood React to Poll Pitting Themselves Against Each Other

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are sharing their reactions to a poll that pits them against each other.

A website asked its readers to vote for the “Most Iconic American Idol Winner” and gave season one winner Kelly and season four winner Carrie as the two options.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s…. 😜😉✌️#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood 🎤🎉🙌,” Kelly tweeted in response to the poll.

Carrie saw Kelly‘s tweet and added, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘 But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”