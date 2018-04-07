Top Stories
Sat, 07 April 2018 at 1:05 am

Kristen Bell Celebrates the Launch of This Bar Saves Lives with Troian Bellisario!

Kristen Bell Celebrates the Launch of This Bar Saves Lives with Troian Bellisario!

Kristen Bell looks lovely while attending the launch party for This Bar Saves Lives on Thursday (April 5) at Ysabel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress is one of the brand’s co-founders and she was joined by business partners Troian Bellsario, Patrick J. Adams, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel.

Every time one of the company’s bars are sold, it donates life-saving nutrition to a child in need. Over 3.5 million nutritional packets have been donated to date, enough to impact over 270,000 lives. Get your bars now!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kristen Bell, Patrick J. Adams, Ryan Devlin, Troian Bellisario

