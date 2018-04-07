Kristen Bell Offers Thoughts on Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split

Kristen Bell is sharing her perspective on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s breakup and how their split is the best thing for them.

The actress says that fans don’t see the full picture when they look up to celebrity couples as they don’t know everything going on in their lives.

“We’re not looking at the whole picture when we sort of idolize the relationship,” Kristen told E! News. “Like those two, that may be a better path for both of them and they’re both lovely people and they’re still friends and that’s OK.”

“It’s OK to feel like, I went through 10 years with you, I love you and now I feel like I want something different and so do you,” Kristen added. “Like it doesn’t have to be a heartbreak, I guess is what I mean. It could actually be the healthiest thing for both individuals to thrive and it could also be the best example for your kids.”

The other day, Jenna responded to rumors swirling about the divorce.