Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Daughter Jasmine's Scary Trip to the ER

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Nick Jonas Hilariously Shows Fans How to Make Tuna Salad (Video)

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 11:26 am

Lea Michele Runs Pre-Weekend Errands with Zandy Reich

Lea Michele holds hands with her boyfriend Zandy Reich while running errands on Friday afternoon (April 6) in Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly checked in on the construction of a new home and then stopped at a store to pick up a gift.

Make sure to tune in to American Idol this week to check out Lea performing duets with two of the contestants in the Top 24. Check out all of the celebs who will be performing on the special episodes.
