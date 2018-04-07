Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 10:20 pm

Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Luann de Lesseps is the latest woman to come forward and accuse Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star shared in a new interview with The Daily Beast that the 60-year-old music producer allegedly touched her inappropriately “around three summers ago” at a hotel in Miami.

“He grabbed my ass in an elevator, he was just a pig,” Luann said. “I haven’t told anybody about that before. I was grossed out. I was like ‘How dare you.’ He invaded me, he took advantage of me, being who he is, thinking he is all ‘it,’ all everything. He thought he could just do that. I looked at him and said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’”

Luann went on to say that he “didn’t apologize” after the incident.

Last year Russell took a lie detector test after several other women came forward with sexual harassment claims.
