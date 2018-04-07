Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 5:26 pm

Lucy Hale Had a Crush on 'PLL' Co-Star Drew Van Acker

Lucy Hale Had a Crush on 'PLL' Co-Star Drew Van Acker

Lucy Hale has revealed that she had a crush on her co-star Drew Van Acker during their days on Pretty Little Liars!

The 28-year-old actress and singer recently tweeted that her song “Lie a Little Better” is about Drew, but then she deleted the tweet.

The other day, Lucy opened up to ET about why she revealed the crush.

“For years, people had asked me what that song was about or who it was about and I was like, ‘I should just tell them,’ and then I was like, ‘No, I should just tease people for a little bit,’” she shared.

“Then, finally the other week, it came on my shuffle, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this song is about Drew.’”

Lucy added that Drew didn’t know about her crush then, but “he sure does now, but he’s, like, happily with someone. It’s all done with, but now the world knows. Drew Van Acker. He’s a cutie.”
