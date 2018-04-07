Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East have reportedly split after two years of dating.

Fans have been speculating about a split between the two country singers as it has been months since they appeared on each other’s social media.

Miranda and Anderson might possibly rekindle their relationship in the future, but they are done for the moment.

“They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source told Us Weekly about the split.