Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 5:42 pm

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split

Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East have reportedly split after two years of dating.

Fans have been speculating about a split between the two country singers as it has been months since they appeared on each other’s social media.

Miranda and Anderson might possibly rekindle their relationship in the future, but they are done for the moment.

“They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source told Us Weekly about the split.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anderson East, Miranda Lambert, Split

  • soyeahsowhat

    this was a fake relationship anyway, just so she wouldn’t look like a loser after the Shelton divorce when he hooked up with Gwen