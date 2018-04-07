New Parents Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Hit the Beach in Mexico!

New parents Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are soaking up the sun in Mexico!

The 41-year-old singer was spotted going shirtless while tanning on the beach on Thursday afternoon (April 5) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Robin‘s 23-year-old girlfriend flaunted her bikini bod less than two months after welcoming their daughter Mia!

Robin and April showed off some cute PDA as they hung out on the beach with their newborn daughter and his son 7-year-old Julian (not pictured) before Robin and Julian hopped on a boat to do some fishing.