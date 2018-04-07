Patrick Dempsey is Joined by Wife Jillian at 'The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair' Premiere!

Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian couple up on the pink carpet at the The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair on Saturday night (April 7) at the 2018 Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France.

The 52-year-old actor looked handsome in a white cotton suit with a black and white polka dot tie while his wife looked pretty in a white dress.

Also joining Patrick at the premiere were his co-stars Ben Schnetzer and Kristine Froseth along with novelist Joel Dicker who wrote the book the show is based off of.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair is about a writer gets caught up in a murder investigation involving his mentor, an esteemed American author.

The 10-episode miniseries is set to premiere on Epix later this year.

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Loro Piana suit and Ferragamo shoes.

