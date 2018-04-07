Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 8:56 pm

Patrick Dempsey is Joined by Wife Jillian at 'The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair' Premiere!

Patrick Dempsey is Joined by Wife Jillian at 'The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair' Premiere!

Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian couple up on the pink carpet at the The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair on Saturday night (April 7) at the 2018 Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France.

The 52-year-old actor looked handsome in a white cotton suit with a black and white polka dot tie while his wife looked pretty in a white dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Dempsey

Also joining Patrick at the premiere were his co-stars Ben Schnetzer and Kristine Froseth along with novelist Joel Dicker who wrote the book the show is based off of.

The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair is about a writer gets caught up in a murder investigation involving his mentor, an esteemed American author.

The 10-episode miniseries is set to premiere on Epix later this year.

FYI: Patrick is wearing a Loro Piana suit and Ferragamo shoes.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 01
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 02
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 03
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 04
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 05
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 06
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 07
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 08
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 09
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 10
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 11
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 12
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 13
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 14
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 15
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 16
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 17
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 18
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 19
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 20
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 21
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 22
patrick dempsey is joined by wife jillian at truth about harry quebert affair premiere 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Schnetzer, Jillian Dempsey, Joel Dicker, Kristine Froseth, Patrick Dempsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr