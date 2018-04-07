Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Flaunt Their Physiques After a Workout

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef were looking good after their workout this week!

The 46-year-old “Fiebre” singer and his painter husband were spotted hitting the gym on Thursday (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ricky wore a black shirt, black pants with red and white stripes, black sneakers, and a baseball cap, and Jwan had on a white t-shirt with a backwards baseball cap.

They both sipped on post-workout smoothies as they headed to their car.

That same day, Ricky took to Twitter to celebrate new transgender rights for Puerto Ricans, who are now able to correct their birth certificates.

Ricky, who has been openly gay since 2010, showed his excitement with a slew of celebratory emojis.

ICYMI, Ricky recently opened up about meeting Jwan online.