Russell Crowe's Used Leather Jock Strap Sells for $7,000 at Divorce Auction!

Russell Crowe raked in a lot of money at his divorce auction!

The 54-year-old actor sold off some of his personal memorabilia in a Sotheby’s Australia auction on Saturday (April 7) where he said he made $3.7 million.

Russell auctioned off over 200 items including movie mementos, artwork, furniture, and even one of his used leather jock straps that he sold for $7,000!

Called “The Art of Divorce,” the auction marks the end of Russell‘s marriage to Danielle Spencer. The couple separated back in 2012 and their divorce is almost final.

“In case anyone is interested … $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing … and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home … not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy,” Crowe tweeted Saturday,” Russell tweeted after the event.