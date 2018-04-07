Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 7:52 pm

Russell Crowe's Used Leather Jock Strap Sells for $7,000 at Divorce Auction!

Russell Crowe raked in a lot of money at his divorce auction!

The 54-year-old actor sold off some of his personal memorabilia in a Sotheby’s Australia auction on Saturday (April 7) where he said he made $3.7 million.

Russell auctioned off over 200 items including movie mementos, artwork, furniture, and even one of his used leather jock straps that he sold for $7,000!

Called “The Art of Divorce,” the auction marks the end of Russell‘s marriage to Danielle Spencer. The couple separated back in 2012 and their divorce is almost final.

“In case anyone is interested … $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing … and a bunch of stuff I didn’t really want to sell coming home … not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift . Hope you are happy and busy,” Crowe tweeted Saturday,” Russell tweeted after the event.
  • Torii Wehling

    This guy is SO self absorbed. His marriage and his divorce had to be on his birthday. Selling mementos is not a bad idea but using herbivore e as the occasion is just in poor taste. But, hey, we are talking about Russell Crowe.