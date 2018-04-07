Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy is spilling on American Horror Story season eight!

The 52-year-old series creator made some major revelations about upcoming season during a FYC panel event on Friday night (April 6) in Los Angeles.

In addition to Joan Collins and Kathy Bates, the cast will also include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman.

Ryan also confirmed that the series will take place just “18 months from today,” in October 2019.

“Joan Collins plays Evan’s grandmother…You are comedic and will play a hairstylist,” Ryan added about Evan‘s character.

Ryan continued, “It’s not necessarily as real and grounded as the past season. We’re sort of getting back to Asylum, and Coven. That’s the tone of it.”

American Horror Story season 8 is set to begin shooting this June.