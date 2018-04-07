Sarah Jessica Parker Hosts 'Dolce & Gabbana' Charity Auction in NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker is helping kick off Dolce & Gabbana‘s weekend in New York City!

The 53-year-old actress looked stunning as she posed outside of the New York Public Library on Friday night (April 6) in NYC.

During the event, the brand hosted an exhibition of their Alta Gioielleria followed by a dinner and charity auction led by Sarah.

Over the weekend, Dolce & Gabbana is set to host several other events including a men’s couture show at the Rainbow Room as well as a women’s couture show at the New York Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center.