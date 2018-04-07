Top Stories
Sat, 07 April 2018 at 1:45 am

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters & 'AHS: Cult' Cast Step Out at FYC Event

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters & 'AHS: Cult' Cast Step Out at FYC Event

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and the cast of American Horror Story: Cult reunited for a For Your Consideration event this evening!

The co-stars stepped out at for a panel discussion on Friday night (April 6) at The WGA Theater, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sarah and Evan were also joined by their cast mates Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and series creator, Ryan Murphy.

The cast is hoping the the latest installment of AHS will be considered for awards in the Emmys later this year.

The series and its cast has already won 16 Emmys and been nominated 82 times.

