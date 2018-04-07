Shay Mitchell Responds to Claims of Faking Her Vacation Photos

Shay Mitchell is clapping back at haters who claim that she’s faking her vacation photos.

The 30-year-old former Pretty Little Liars has been documenting the amazing places she has been visiting lately and some people think she’s posting photos that she didn’t actually take.

Shay responded to the theories by sharing a photo of herself with an amazing view of Shanghai in the background.

“View so nice it almost looks… fake,” Shay wrote as the caption for the Instagram pic.