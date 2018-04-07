Sophia Bush Goes Pretty in Stripes for Book Party in NYC!

Sophia Bush is all smiles as she hits the red carpet while celebrating political commentator Sally Kohn‘s new book The Opposite of Hate on Friday night (April 6) at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a red, white, and blue striped suit and black platform shoes for the event where she was joined by stylist Stacy London.

Sophia recently defended former co-star and longtime pal Hilarie Burton for not attending the One Tree Hill convention.

