Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Ryan Murphy Spills on 'American Horror Story' Season 8

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sat, 07 April 2018 at 7:27 pm

Sophia Bush Goes Pretty in Stripes for Book Party in NYC!

Sophia Bush Goes Pretty in Stripes for Book Party in NYC!

Sophia Bush is all smiles as she hits the red carpet while celebrating political commentator Sally Kohn‘s new book The Opposite of Hate on Friday night (April 6) at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress looked pretty in a red, white, and blue striped suit and black platform shoes for the event where she was joined by stylist Stacy London.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophia Bush

Sophia recently defended former co-star and longtime pal Hilarie Burton for not attending the One Tree Hill convention.

10+ pictures inside of Sophia Bush arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 01
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 01
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 02
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 02
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 03
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 03
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 04
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 04
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 05
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 05
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 06
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 06
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 07
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 07
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 08
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 08
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 09
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 09
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 10
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 10
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 11
sophia bush goes pretty in stripes for tinder event 11

Photos: INSTAR, Getty
Posted to: Sophia Bush, Stacy London

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr