Stephen King Raves About 'A Quiet Place' & Its Use of Silence

Stephen King is one of the most iconic people in the world of horror and he only has praise for the new horror flick A Quiet Place!

The new film, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, will top the weekend box office with an estimated $45 million and it is a winner with both critics and audiences.

“A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage,” King wrote on Twitter.