Tiffany Haddish Acts Out a Hypothetical First Date with 'Brad Pitt'

Tiffany Haddish shared a moment with Brad Pitt in an elevator last month and he jokingly told her that maybe they’ll go on a date in a year if they’re both single.

Now, Tiffany is role-playing her date with Brad, with Jimmy Fallon playing the hunky actor!

The 38-year-old actress hilariously acted out the hypothetical date during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (April 6) in New York City.

At one point, Tiffany said, “How’s Angie doing?” and she also told the fake Brad that he smelled good.