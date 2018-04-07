Top Stories
Sat, 07 April 2018 at 5:05 pm

Zayn Malik's Instagram Page Has Been Totally Blanked Out

Zayn Malik's Instagram Page Has Been Totally Blanked Out

Something is going on with Zayn Malik‘s Instagram page.

The 25-year-old “Dusk Till Dawn” singer deleted every single one of his posts on Saturday (April 7).

This means that all of his photos with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid have also disappeared.

After they broke up around a month ago, Zayn unfollowed Gigi on the photo-sharing app, though she still follows him and has kept their pictures up on her own account.

Zayn only follows 28 people, including Reese Witherspoon, Sia, and various fan accounts.

Perhaps he just wanted a clean slate or a social media break, or maybe he’s taking a cue from Taylor Swift and plans to release his second album soon.

His Twitter still remains intact.

We’ll have to wait and see!
Credit: Dia Dipasupil
