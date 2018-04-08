'A Quiet Place' Wins Weekend Box Office with Great Opening Numbers!

A Quiet Place, John Krasinski‘s new movie that stars himself and wife Emily Blunt, made $50 million at the box office this weekend in its opening weekend debut!

The movie came in first place and has earned rave reviews.

Ready Player One came in second at the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $25 million.

New film Blockers, starring John Cena, came in third place at the box office and earned $21.4 million.

Rounding out the top five were Black Panther and I Can Only Imagine, which brought in $8.4 and $8.3 respectively.

