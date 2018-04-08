Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

'A Quiet Place' Wins Weekend Box Office with Great Opening Numbers!

A Quiet Place, John Krasinski‘s new movie that stars himself and wife Emily Blunt, made $50 million at the box office this weekend in its opening weekend debut!

The movie came in first place and has earned rave reviews.

Ready Player One came in second at the box office this weekend, earning an estimated $25 million.

New film Blockers, starring John Cena, came in third place at the box office and earned $21.4 million.

Rounding out the top five were Black Panther and I Can Only Imagine, which brought in $8.4 and $8.3 respectively.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??
