Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 2:35 pm

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in a Hilarious Way By Using a Cute Red Carpet Photo!

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in a Hilarious Way By Using a Cute Red Carpet Photo!

Fans of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know that they love to troll each other on social media – and today, Blake served up a really good one!

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo of her and Ryan, much like the one you can see in our gallery. In the pic, Blake is turned towards Ryan and they seem to be sharing a moment.

She then captioned the photo, “If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself.”

If you missed it, Ryan has been responding to Blake breakup rumors recently using his signature humor!
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively troll ryan reynolds 01
blake lively troll ryan reynolds 02

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr