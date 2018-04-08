Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in a Hilarious Way By Using a Cute Red Carpet Photo!

Fans of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know that they love to troll each other on social media – and today, Blake served up a really good one!

The 30-year-old actress posted a photo of her and Ryan, much like the one you can see in our gallery. In the pic, Blake is turned towards Ryan and they seem to be sharing a moment.

She then captioned the photo, “If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself.”

If you missed it, Ryan has been responding to Blake breakup rumors recently using his signature humor!