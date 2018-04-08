Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 1:21 pm

Blake Shelton Dubs Gwen Stefani an 'Adopted Okie': 'I Love You Pretty Girl'

Blake Shelton Dubs Gwen Stefani an 'Adopted Okie': 'I Love You Pretty Girl'

Blake Shelton wrote a sweet note to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Saturday (April 7).

“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth” Blake wrote on his Instagram account.

A fan then asked on Twitter, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!?🧐 if so, that’s very cool.” Blake confirmed that they were found on his ranch.

Check out all the arrowheads that Gwen Stefani found on Blake Shelton’s ranch in the photo…

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr