Sun, 08 April 2018 at 1:21 pm
Blake Shelton Dubs Gwen Stefani an 'Adopted Okie': 'I Love You Pretty Girl'
Blake Shelton wrote a sweet note to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Saturday (April 7).
“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth” Blake wrote on his Instagram account.
A fan then asked on Twitter, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!?🧐 if so, that’s very cool.” Blake confirmed that they were found on his ranch.
Check out all the arrowheads that Gwen Stefani found on Blake Shelton’s ranch in the photo…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani
Sponsored Links by ZergNet