Blake Shelton Dubs Gwen Stefani an 'Adopted Okie': 'I Love You Pretty Girl'

Blake Shelton wrote a sweet note to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani on Saturday (April 7).

“Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth” Blake wrote on his Instagram account.

A fan then asked on Twitter, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!?🧐 if so, that’s very cool.” Blake confirmed that they were found on his ranch.

Check out all the arrowheads that Gwen Stefani found on Blake Shelton’s ranch in the photo…