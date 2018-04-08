Brooke Burke Steps Out Solo After Filing for Divorce From David Charvet

Top Stories
Brooke Burke is stepping out solo.

The 46-year-old actress and TV personality was seen at lunch at Soho House on Sunday (April 8) in Malibu, Calif.

This is the first time we’ve seen Brooke since news broke of her filing for divorce from her husband of just under seven years, David Charvet. The cause of the divorce was reportedly listed as due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Brooke looked stylish in a military jacket covering a white tank top, blue jeans and a pair of white heels while waiting for her car.
