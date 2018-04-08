Camila Cabello Heads to Vancouver To Start Never Be The Same Tour

Camila Cabello wears a robe as she makes her through the airport on Sunday (April 8) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old singer is off to Vancouver for the first stop of her sold out Never Be The Same Tour.

“…………ready? #NeverBeTheSameTourTomorrow,” she tweeted along with a video teaser.

Earlier in the weekend, it was announced that Camila had secured the first Platinum song of the year with “Never Be The Same”!

She took to Instagram to reveal a little more info about the song and how it’s her favorite one on the album – see what she said.