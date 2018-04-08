Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy on ‘SNL’ by Debuting Baby Bump!

It’s official – Cardi B‘s going to be a mom!

The 25-year-old rapper confirmed the exciting news during her performance of her song “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (April 7) while showing off her major baby bump in a form fitting white gown.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Earlier in the night, Cardi performed a medley of her songs “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” while covering up her bump in a black and white frock.

Rumors have been swirling for the past couple of months that Cardi and fiance Offset were expecting, but now the news is officially confirmed!

Congrats Cardi