Cardi B Meets Her New BFF Aidy B on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Aidy Bryant just might be the biggest Cardi B fan ever!

During Saturday Night Live tonight (April 7), the 30-year-old SNL member has learned so much from the 25-year-old rapper’s new album Invasion of Privacy.

Between calling host Chadwick Boseman a “bitch,” yelling at her fellow cast members, Aidy has completely embodied Cardi.

However, the “bloody shoes” aka Louboutins don’t exactly work with Aidy‘s feet.

ICYMI, Cardi also revealed she was pregnant during her performance on SNL tonight!

Watch the sketch below!