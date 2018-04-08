Cardi B & Offset Break Silence on Her Pregnancy - Read Their Tweets!

Congrats are in order for Cardi B and Offset – they officially confirmed they’re expecting their first child together during her Saturday Night Live performance.

After the 25-year-old Invasion of Privacy rapper performed, she and Offset both broke their silence on social media about the reveal. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Cardi B was pregnant, though they kept silent.

Cardi B tweeted, “I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ?”

Check out both tweets below…