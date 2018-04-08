Chadwick Boseman Brings Black Panther to 'Black Jeopardy' on 'SNL' - Watch!

Chadwick Boseman brought the laughs to Saturday Night Live tonight!

The 40-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (April 7) and brought his Black Panther character T’Challa with him.

In one of the first sketches of the night, Chadwick portrays the king of Wakanda while competing on “Black Jeopardy.”

At first, T’Challa didn’t get any of the categories for the game – Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, Fid’na, Girl Bye, I Ain’t Got It, and White People – but he eventually he got the hang of things!

Watch the sketch!