Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 7:00 am

Chadwick Boseman Brings Black Panther to 'Black Jeopardy' on 'SNL' - Watch!

Chadwick Boseman Brings Black Panther to 'Black Jeopardy' on 'SNL' - Watch!

Chadwick Boseman brought the laughs to Saturday Night Live tonight!

The 40-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (April 7) and brought his Black Panther character T’Challa with him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chadwick Boseman

In one of the first sketches of the night, Chadwick portrays the king of Wakanda while competing on “Black Jeopardy.”

At first, T’Challa didn’t get any of the categories for the game – Grown Ass, Aw Hell Naw, Fid’na, Girl Bye, I Ain’t Got It, and White People – but he eventually he got the hang of things!

Watch the sketch!

Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman – SNL
Photos: NBC
