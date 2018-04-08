Chuck McCann Dead - TV Personality & Comedian Dies at 83

Chuck McCann has sadly died at the age of 83.

The TV personality and comedian died on Sunday (April 8) of congestive heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, his publicist confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chuck worked as a kids show host, puppeteer, actor and comedian in his long and varied career, including roles in The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter and The Projectionist.

He was known for everything from voicing Sonny the Cuckoo Bird for Cocoa Puffs TV spots to funny Right Guard antiperspirant commercials to his imitation of Oliver Hardy, one-half of Laurel & Hardy.

Our thoughts are with Chuck‘s loved ones at this time.