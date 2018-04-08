Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, & Letitia Wright Attend 'Avengers' UK Fan Event

Elizabeth Olsen opts for a green look while attending an Avengers: Infinity War fan event held at Television Studios White City on Sunday (April 8) in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Tom Holland and Letitia Wright.

The three star as Scarlett Witch, Spider-Man, and Shuri in the latest installment in the Marvel cinematic universe. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters in just a couple of weeks on April 27th.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Alexander Vauthier. Letitia is wearing a head to toe Louis Vuitton look. Tom is wearing DSquared.