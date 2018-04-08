Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 4:06 pm

Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, & Letitia Wright Attend 'Avengers' UK Fan Event

Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, & Letitia Wright Attend 'Avengers' UK Fan Event

Elizabeth Olsen opts for a green look while attending an Avengers: Infinity War fan event held at Television Studios White City on Sunday (April 8) in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Tom Holland and Letitia Wright.

The three star as Scarlett Witch, Spider-Man, and Shuri in the latest installment in the Marvel cinematic universe. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters in just a couple of weeks on April 27th.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Alexander Vauthier. Letitia is wearing a head to toe Louis Vuitton look. Tom is wearing DSquared.
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 01
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 02
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 03
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 04
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 05
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 06
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 07
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 08
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 09
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 10
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 11
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 12
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 13
elizabeth olsen tom holland letitia wright avengers fan event 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen, Letitia Wright, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr