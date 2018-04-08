George Clooney Receives a Gift From Radioman While Stepping Out in NYC!

George Clooney is getting something special from Radioman!

The 56-year-old actor was seen accepting a gift while stepping out to a car with his luggage on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

In case you don’t know who Radioman is, he is a formerly homeless man who is known for making over 100 cameo appearances in movies and TV shows over the years.

Over the weekend, George stepped out with wife Amal Clooney looking sharp for a hot date night on the town.