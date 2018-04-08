Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her Son's 12th Birthday With a Sweet Tribute - See What She Wrote!

Top Stories
Sun, 08 April 2018 at 10:40 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow is one proud mom!

The 45-year-old actress shared a sweet message to celebrate the birthday of her now 12-year-old son Moses on Sunday (March 8).

“Happy birthday, my son. You are the sweetest, most brilliant young man I’ve ever met. You broke the mold 12 years ago today when you came into the world. #Iwasbornthedayyouwereborn,” she captioned the cute picture of her son surfing.

She also shared a fun photo from her son’s celebration, which was at Candytopia at the Santa Monica Place Mall in Los Angeles.

“Celebrating Mosey’s birthday at #candytopia which is categorically 💯🍭” she wrote.
