Halsey Goes Sneaker Shopping With Her Littlest Fan - Watch Now!

Halsey treated one of her youngest fans to a sneaker shopping spree!

When 5-year-old fan Luna saw Halsey‘s episode of Complex‘s show Sneaker Shopping, she wanted to recreate her own episode!

The pint-sized sneakerhead and her dad filmed their own show, and when Halsey found out, she wanted to take her shopping in real life!

“I will personally fund travel / accommodations / AND the cost of shoes for her episode ❤️ young LEGEND,” Halsey tweeted in February.

Just a few weeks later, Luna and Halsey headed to Stadium Goods in New York City, where she got to pick up quite a few pairs of new shoes!

The whole thing is pretty adorable. Check out the entire video below…