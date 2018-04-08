Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 5:00 am

Hayden Christensen Keeps a Low Profile While Out in Studio City

Hayden Christensen Keeps a Low Profile While Out in Studio City

Hayden Christensen makes his way back to his car after he picks up an ice cream cone to go from Fatamorgana Gelato on Thursday afternoon (April 5) in Studio City, Calif.

The 36-year-old actor tried to hide from photographers covering his eyes with his black baseball hat while wearing a red plaid jacket and jeans for his outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hayden Christensen

You can catch Hayden in Little Italy and The Last Man, set to hit theaters later this year.

10+ pictures inside of Hayden Christensen out and about…
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 01
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 02
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 03
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 04
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 05
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 06
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 07
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 08
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 09
hayden chistensen keeps a low profile while out in studio city 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hayden Christensen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr