Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico for a Vacation!

Heidi Klum and her new flame Tom Kaulitz are getting in some sunshine!

The 44-year-old model and television personality and the 28-year-old Tokio Hotel superstar were spotted arriving together at the airport on Sunday (April 8) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair left the airport with their arms around each other as they headed to the waiting car.

Heidi and Tom were spotted kissing in public at the end of March, and have been seen out and about together in recent weeks.

Tom also recently visited Heidi on the set of America’s Got Talent.