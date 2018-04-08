Sun, 08 April 2018 at 3:45 pm
Jenna Dewan Seen for First Time Without Wedding Ring
- Jenna Dewan has offically ditched her wedding ring – TMZ
- Zayn Malik is teasing something big – Just Jared Jr
- Was this a sign that Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham were done? – Lainey Gossip
- Get a look inside Paris Jackson‘s amazing 20th birthday – TooFab
- Netflix is firing back at the Cannes Film Festival – The Hollywood Reporter
