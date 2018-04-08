Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 1:25 am

Jessica Simpson Hosts Army Wives & Daughters Styling Event in Nashville!

Jessica Simpson Hosts Army Wives & Daughters Styling Event in Nashville!

Jessica Simpson is joined by hubby Eric Johnson as she hosts a style event at Dillard’s on Saturday afternoon (April 7) at the The Mall of Green Hills in Nashville, Tenn.

The 37-year-old singer and designer hosted army wives and daughters from Fort Campbell in honor of April’s Month of the Military Child.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

During the event, Jessica styled the ladies and gave them clothes, accessories, and shoes from her latest fashion collection.

Last weekend, Jessica shared the cutest pic ever of her family all dressed up for Easter!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica siimpson hosts army wives daughters styling event in nashville 01
jessica siimpson hosts army wives daughters styling event in nashville 02
jessica siimpson hosts army wives daughters styling event in nashville 03
jessica siimpson hosts army wives daughters styling event in nashville 04
jessica siimpson hosts army wives daughters styling event in nashville 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr