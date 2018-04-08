Jessica Simpson Hosts Army Wives & Daughters Styling Event in Nashville!

Jessica Simpson is joined by hubby Eric Johnson as she hosts a style event at Dillard’s on Saturday afternoon (April 7) at the The Mall of Green Hills in Nashville, Tenn.

The 37-year-old singer and designer hosted army wives and daughters from Fort Campbell in honor of April’s Month of the Military Child.

During the event, Jessica styled the ladies and gave them clothes, accessories, and shoes from her latest fashion collection.

Last weekend, Jessica shared the cutest pic ever of her family all dressed up for Easter!