Sun, 08 April 2018 at 2:59 pm

Joe Jonas Would Vote For Oprah For President in 2020

Joe Jonas Would Vote For Oprah For President in 2020

Joe Jonas wraps his arm around fiancee Sophie Turner while going for a walk on Saturday morning (April 7) in Los Angeles.

The couple were joined by their super cute puppy Porky.

Joe donned an “Oprah 2020″ hoodie for the outing, lending his support if she were to run for president in the next presidential election.

The day before, Joe and Sophie hit up Disneyland for some fun with a group of friends.

In case you missed it, Joe‘s band DNCE just released a new song with Merk & Kremont called “Hands Up“. Give it a listen if you haven’t already!
Photos: BackGrid USA
