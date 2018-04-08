Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 11:17 pm

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett Step Out Together With Kids After Announcing Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett are continuing to co-parent together.

The 32-year-old reality star and former Playboy model and the 35-year-old former NFL football player were spotted out together with their children on Sunday (April 8) in Calabasas, Calif.

The whole family was joined by Hank‘s parents, as they all enjoyed treats from Menchie’s.

Kendra confirmed that she filed for divorce in an emotional post on social media on Friday (April 6).

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she wrote.
