Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 9:32 pm

'Real Housewives' Star Kenya Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Marc Daly!

'Real Housewives' Star Kenya Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Marc Daly!

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are having a baby!

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the surprising news during the first part of the show’s reunion on Sunday night (April 8) on Bravo.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” she told Andy Cohen.

“I don’t want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place…I want a healthy baby.”

Kenya and Marc wed in a private ceremony back in June of 2017. Congratulations to the couple!
Photos: Getty Images
