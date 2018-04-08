'Real Housewives' Star Kenya Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Marc Daly!

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are having a baby!

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the surprising news during the first part of the show’s reunion on Sunday night (April 8) on Bravo.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” she told Andy Cohen.

“I don’t want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place…I want a healthy baby.”

Kenya and Marc wed in a private ceremony back in June of 2017. Congratulations to the couple!