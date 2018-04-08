Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Kim Kardashian is looking so hot!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star showed off her killer bikini body while on a trip to Turks and Caicos on Sunday (April 8) on her Instagram.

Kim showed off her figure in a hot Chanel red string bikini mirror selfie video while on vacation with her sister, Kourtney.

Kourtney is there with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and has also been documenting her trip on social media.

“My office for the day,” Kim said as she strolled along a deck on the beach.

See snaps from her trip below!