Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Enjoy Romantic Caribbean Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima just returned from a romantic getaway at the Amanyara Resort in the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos.

Just after getting back from her trip to San Francisco and Big Sur, the 38-year-old reality star and 24-year-old model jetted to the paradise getaway.

“They stayed at Amanyara in a private villa overlooking a pond with a private swimming pool and chef,” an insider told E! News. “They were very sweet together and blissfully in love. They seemed like they were on their honeymoon the way they held hands and smiled at each other. It was just the two of them and their stay was very private and romantic.”

Check out some images posted to Kourtney’s Instagram from their trip…