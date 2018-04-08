Kylie Jenner Says She Needs to Lose 20 Pounds

Kylie Jenner posted to her social media this week to show fans that she’s trying to lose weight, but can’t resist some fresh baked rolls!

In a video, the 20-year-old entertainer showed a close up of some yummy looking rolls and butter, and said “Yum!”

When her roll was served to her, Kylie said, “I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!”

Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1. She showed off her pregnancy weight loss last month, just seven weeks after giving birth.