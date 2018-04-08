Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 11:17 am

Kylie Jenner Says She Needs to Lose 20 Pounds

Kylie Jenner Says She Needs to Lose 20 Pounds

Kylie Jenner posted to her social media this week to show fans that she’s trying to lose weight, but can’t resist some fresh baked rolls!

In a video, the 20-year-old entertainer showed a close up of some yummy looking rolls and butter, and said “Yum!”

When her roll was served to her, Kylie said, “I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!”

Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1. She showed off her pregnancy weight loss last month, just seven weeks after giving birth.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr