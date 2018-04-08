Lady Gaga Reflects on the 10 Year Anniversary of 'Just Dance'!
Can you believe it’s already been a decade since Lady Gaga‘s debut?!
The 32-year-old pop superstar is taking a look back on Sunday (April 8), ten years after the release of “Just Dance” in 2008.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga
“I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance. It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years. Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much 💕,” Gaga wrote on her social media.
Congratulations on the amazing milestone, Gaga. Watch her special fan compilation video below!
I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance. It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years. Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/gV9CZZ2ZJi
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 8, 2018