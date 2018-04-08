Lady Gaga Reflects on the 10 Year Anniversary of 'Just Dance'!

Can you believe it’s already been a decade since Lady Gaga‘s debut?!

The 32-year-old pop superstar is taking a look back on Sunday (April 8), ten years after the release of “Just Dance” in 2008.

“I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance. It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years. Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much 💕,” Gaga wrote on her social media.

Congratulations on the amazing milestone, Gaga. Watch her special fan compilation video below!