Miley Cyrus Attends My Friend's Place Charity Gala in LA

Miley Cyrus steps out in style for the 2018 My Friend’s Place Gala on Saturday night (April 7) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer looked chic in a flowing white blouse, black vest and black trousers for the event where she was joined by Maddie Ziegler.

The event hosted by Jack Black celebrated the charity for providing vital, life-changing services to tens of thousands homeless youth around LA.

Miley and her The Happy Hippie Foundation were honored at the event. Her foundation focuses providing help for youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

