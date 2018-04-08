Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 1:59 am

Miley Cyrus Attends My Friend's Place Charity Gala in LA

Miley Cyrus Attends My Friend's Place Charity Gala in LA

Miley Cyrus steps out in style for the 2018 My Friend’s Place Gala on Saturday night (April 7) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer looked chic in a flowing white blouse, black vest and black trousers for the event where she was joined by Maddie Ziegler.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

The event hosted by Jack Black celebrated the charity for providing vital, life-changing services to tens of thousands homeless youth around LA.

Miley and her The Happy Hippie Foundation were honored at the event. Her foundation focuses providing help for youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

20+ pictures inside of the stars attending the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 01
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 02
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 03
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 04
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 05
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 06
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 07
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 08
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 09
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 10
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 11
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 12
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 13
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 14
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 15
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 16
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 17
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 18
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 19
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 20
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 21
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 22
miley cyrus attends my friends place charity gala in la 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jack Black, Maddie Ziegler, Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr