'Mom' Renewed for Season 6 at CBS!

Anna Faris and Allison Janney‘s hit CBS show Mom will be returning for a sixth season!

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement (via Variety). “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

ARE YOU EXCITED for more Mom?