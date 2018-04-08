Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 12:35 pm

'Mom' Renewed for Season 6 at CBS!

Anna Faris and Allison Janney‘s hit CBS show Mom will be returning for a sixth season!

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement (via Variety). “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna and Allison leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

ARE YOU EXCITED for more Mom?
