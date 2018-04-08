Top Stories
Sun, 08 April 2018 at 7:01 pm

Patrick Reed Wins Masters Golf Tournament 2018!

Patrick Reed is a winner!

The 27-year-old Texan professional golfer won the 2018 Masters Golf Tournament on Sunday (April 8) in Augusta, Georgia.

Patrick successfully defeated competitors Rickie Fowler and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth in his first major championship victory.

He finished just one shot ahead of Rickie, and two ahead of Jordan.

Patrick is also the winner of the 2016 Ryder Cup. He accepted the coveted green jacket, assisted by last year’s winner, Sergio Garcia.

His wife, Justine Karain, also ran out to celebrate with him after his triumph. They have two children together.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Masters Tournament, Masters Tournament, Patrick Reed

