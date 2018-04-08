Top Stories
Pink Stops to Sign Autographs & Take Photos with Her Fans!

Pink Stops to Sign Autographs & Take Photos with Her Fans!

Pink did the sweetest thing for her fans this weekend.

The 38-year-old entertainer was seen leaving her hotel on Friday (April 6) in New York City when she saw tons of fans waiting outside to meet the singer.

Pink stopped to sign autographs, took selfies, and even hugged one fan. So nice!

If you missed it, you have to see the haircut Pink‘s daughter Willow, 6, gave to dad Carey Hart. It didn’t go as planned!

Check out the newest photos of Pink in New York City…
