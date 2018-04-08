Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 12:03 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Son Tennessee Celebrate Last Day of Spring Break in Cutest Way!

Reese Witherspoon & Son Tennessee Celebrate Last Day of Spring Break in Cutest Way!

So cute! Reese Witherspoon posted a series of photos of how she and her cutie pie son Tennessee, 5, celebrated on the last day of Spring Break on Sunday (April 8).

“Last day of Spring Break! Dancing til it’s dark with this guy 💙✨🌅,” Reese captioned the series of photos on her Instagram of Tennessee doing a dance with Reese laughing in the background.

Reese and her husband Jim Toth recently celebrated their anniversary, and she wrote him a sweet post to commemorate the day! Be sure to check it out.

Last day of Spring Break! Dancing til it’s dark with this guy 💙✨🌅

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Toth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr